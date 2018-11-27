Giving Tuesday attracts area donors

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We've gone from Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, to now Giving Tuesday. The Global Day of Giving kicks off the charitable season allowing you to learn about area groups and nonprofits that could use your help.
Now that people have scored those online deals, area groups and nonprofits are hoping you'll take some of that money you saved on Cyber Monday and put it to good use.
Seven years ago, an organization in New York City created Giving Tuesday to remind people to remember their fellow neighbors after the popular retail weekend.
On Tuesday, people are encouraged to look at the different charities and programs in their area and donate their time, money, or even possessions.
The Goodwill of Coastal Georgia says they'll gladly take your old stuff, because it helps them to help others. Many of the donations are sold inside the Goodwill stores. The money generated inside the stores helps to fund Goodwill's Job Connection Centers which help connect people to available jobs.
"Whether it's working in a Goodwill store or gaining the skills to work for someone else, you'll be helping someone have a longtime, better support for themselves and their families," Goodwill of Coastal Georgia VP of Community Engagement Cynthia Barnes said.
Other groups are also looking for support, like the Coastal Heritage Society and the Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
To find out what’s happening near you, please click.
