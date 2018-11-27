GSP traffic enforcement numbers over the holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - High winds from the winter storm in the Midwest canceled around 2000 flights today.
The website Flight-Aware also says more than 800 of those cancellations and delays are in Chicago.
Holiday travelers might be affected by this storm, including those who are coming back to the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.
The airport always tells us to encourage passengers, or those perhaps waiting on loved ones to return, to check ahead on a flights status with the airline, especially when the weather takes a turn.
Some delays and cancellations were on the board, mainly for flights heading to the Midwest or northeast. Still, the airport saw a big travel crowd this holiday weekend, and the overflow parking was enough of a testament to that.
On the roadways, I-95 had massive delays yesterday, especially northbound when a six-car fatal crash happened at exit 109. We’ve learned an 82-year old Maryland man died after the vehicle he and his wife were traveling in was rear-ended. She’s still in the hospital.
Georgia State Patrol was one agency aggressively patrolling Georgia’s main thoroughfares this weekend.
“When the economy’s good, people drive more, they travel more," said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Chris Nease.
Last year 9 troopers were on patrol, wrote 521 tickets total with 214 of those being speeding tickets. They worked 7 crashes. The numbers were up this year, with 580 tickets written, 329 of those for speeding. And there were 9 crashes GSP responded to this year. Nease saidpatrol tactics remain the same no matter the holiday season.
“We’ll use the same kind of Patrol techniques that we use. There are certain days that we’ll have just about everyone working. So we’ll kind of flood the area with patrols and do aggressive, strict enforcement.”
