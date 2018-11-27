A letter from Bill Efird and Scott Efird about AirTherms commitment to Toys for Tots

We have all you great customers in our Air Therm family that we feel connected to, so here’s what I was thinking…You know, you usually have your home comfort system tuned up by us every year. (Our Retail Value is $119.00 – but we offer specials for $69 per system.) And I thought – what if we take another $20.00 OFF the Precision Tune Up price and in exchange, you give a brand new toy to Toys for Tots for a child who really needs it? Hmmm…that would provide a lot of toys for children who would not have had a Christmas otherwise. I got excited – working together – we CAN make a difference.