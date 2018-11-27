Savannah city leaders set to approve 2019 budget

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Next week, Savannah city leaders will officially approve next year’s nearly $200 million spending plan.
For another year, the city’s workforce is being trimmed to balance the budget. The cuts to the Savannah Fire Department are the most publicized. The city cut about $650,000 from their budget, wiping away more than a dozen vacant positions and eliminating a fire engine.
The city manager said this process was easier than in years past, but still was not easy. For another year, there is no aggressive spending plan to address road repairs. City manager Rob Hernandez hoped the city could invest more in road and building repairs.
“For far too long, we’ve ignored those investments,” Hernandez said. “You pay sooner or later. Right now, it’s coming home to roost.”
Hernandez said the current budget just doesn’t allow the city to spend more on this. Last year, city leaders opted to sell the Gamble Building and Broughton Street municipal building over spending millions in repairs.
However, that’s not to say it’s all bad. The city council pushed for a slight tax decrease of about .2 mills, a bigger raise for employees, and to restore funding to an anonymous crime tip program.
"The strategic plan, which we know as Savannah Forward, is what helped shape this budget for this year and in future years,” Hernandez said.
When it comes to the perfect budget, Hernandez wanted to add more money to the city’s rainy-day fund. That would help the city’s bond rating, which is essentially a credit score. He also said the city faces a sizable growth in expenditures in the coming years that needs to be addressed.
"We have to address our long-term funding imbalance. It’s a little better this year but again, we’re only recession away from being out of whack all over again,” Hernandez said.
The city manager has spent much of his three years here focusing on making the city more efficient – cutting positions and staff to align with the city’s strategic plan. He said they’re making progress on that front.
This budget does do a lot to address crime. About half of the budget is going to the fire and police departments.
"We’re not though resting on the success thus far with the lower crime rates,” Hernandez said. “We know we have a lot of work to do.”
While this budget doesn’t address everything, Hernandez said he’s happy with the plan they have.
When it comes to the fire department cuts, you might wonder how the fire fee factors in. The fire fee would have prevented the fire department from having to compete with other departments for funding from the general fund. Since their budget still comes out of the general fund, the city had to make cuts to fund those other departments.
The budget is not expected to change before the final vote. Council is set to meet again next Thursday. The new budget goes into effect on Jan. 1.
