S.C. man arrested after fleeing from police, hiding in tree

ALMA, GA (WTOC) - A South Carolina man is in jail after he fled from Georgia law enforcement and attempted to hide in a tree on Monday night.
Deputies with the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to “The Forks 1 & 23” after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle driving in the parking lot. Deputies found the car and realized that the vehicle had been reported as stolen from South Carolina.
The driver quickly fled, striking a deputy as it left the parking lot. Deputies followed the car to a wooded area off of Edgar Varnedoe Road, where the driver fled on foot.
The Alma Police Department, Bacon County deputies, and the Ware State Canine Unit entered the area and located Joseph Allen Tuten 34 feet up in a tree. Tuten, a South Carolina resident, was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and eluding law enforcement along with multiple traffic citations.
Tuten was also a fugitive from justice in South Carolina.
