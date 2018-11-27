Sears at Oglethorpe Mall closes doors

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A sad day for some in Savannah as the Sears in oglethorpe Mall closes its doors for the final time.
A group of former workers got the idea to get together one last time.
They gathered outside the now empty store at the Oglethorpe Mall in Abercorn Street on Monday, sharing memories, pictures, and other memorabilia.
Sears announced in August, it would be closing its Savannah location and more than 40 others as more shoppers opt to ring up purchases online or outside of shopping malls. The company filed for bankruptcy in October.
“Salt of the earth people that made Sears what it was for all the years," said Joe Lindsay, who began working for the company in 1965. "So many memories. Loyalty. It’s a true family.”
By the 1990′s, the company said that one out of seven Americans either worked for Sears, or had once worked there. And these weren’t the low wage jobs with few benefits associated with many retailers in the current job climate.
