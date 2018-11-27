2 sentenced to life without parole in Foley-Pastures case

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A judge sentenced Roderick Parrish and Jordan Campbell to life without parole Tuesday morning after a court previously convicted them both of the felony murder of Rebecca Foley.
A murder trial in it’s third week reaches a conclusion Sunday night, as the jury reached a verdict in the third day of deliberations.
On trial were five men, all found guilty of participating in a gang, and four of them tied to either the 2013 murder of Rebecca Foley or 2015 murder of James Pastures.
It was a mixed bag of results as the jury, finishing on the third day of deliberation, delivered guilty verdicts on a number of charges for the defendants, and also they couldn’t work past a deadlock on others.
In theory, the State could pursue a re-trial on the charges where a unanimous decision wasn’t reached.
What we know for sure are the guilty charges.
For the 2013 shooting death of Rebecca Foley, Roderick Parrish and Jordan Campbell were found guilty of felony murder.
Both Parrish and Campbell were also found guilty of Conspiracy to commit murder, Aggravated assault, Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act.
Kevin Smith was also charged with Foley's death, but only found guilty of Possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act.
In the 2015 shooting death of James Pastures, Henry Speaks and Shacqeal Sanders were both found guilty of Malice murder.
Jurors determined Sanders and Speaks were also guilty of Conspiracy to commit murder, Aggravated assault, Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act.
The judge decided to wait until after the holiday to schedule a date for sentencing.
