Shelters in Savannah preparing to take more people in from the cold

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Shelters are preparing to take in more people Tuesday night who need to get out of the cold.
The Old Savannah City Mission has more beds set up and meals cooked for the expected crowd.
People who want to stay need to be checked in by 6:15 p.m. to claim a bed.
Old Savannah City Mission Program Director Reginald Lee says the emergency shelter has 40 beds open to those in need year-round, but when the temperature drops below 40 degrees, they setup up to additional 40 beds in their sanctuary – literally finding room for extra mats, pillows, and blankets.
All of those people also need to be fed.
Lee says the mission serves 5,000 meals a month on average, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to those staying there or in the program, or to anyone in the community who just needs to eat.
With additional people there, they need some additional help from the community.
They’re looking for donations of breakfast and dinner food proteins, like bacon, sausage, burgers and hot dogs, and laundry supplies to keep bed linens clean. They also want to give guests a way to keep warm when they leave.
“One of the things that we are always in need of, especially during this time of year, are coats and jackets, not only for children, but adults in varying sizes."
They’re also looking for other outerwear like gloves and hats too.
Even when it isn’t cold, Lee says there are about 30 to 40 people staying there each night, so they’re preparing for maybe double the people as the temperature drops Tuesday night.
