Small businesses use online sales to make local shopping easier

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Buying something online or buying something from a local business is often a choice that often comes down to customer convenience. Small businesses in Savannah are taking notes from giant online retailers and now offering different delivery options to make shopping local easier.
When Tara Kirkland opened Custard Boutique on Whitaker Street, she wanted a place to sell unique items from local artists at a more affordable price point.
"I wanted to open up here because I felt like Savannah needed it, but also, I really love working with small artists and eco-friendly products,” she said. “So it was another kind of good excuse to work in that realm."
Almost 11 years later, those goods are available to anyone anywhere at any time of the day, thanks to online and social media sales.
"It's 24 hours a day, so if you're sitting at home in your like leggings, and you're like ' I wonder what Custard has in that's news?' You can just scroll through, and you're like, 'Oh there it is,'" Kirkland said.
Custasd Boutique is just one of several small shops in Savannah using the internet to boost local business.
Monday, the staff at Emily McCarthy Shoppe was already sorting through stacks of online orders placed over the weekend ahead of their Cyber Monday sale.
"After running the numbers, we were just blown away,” said owner and designer Emily McCarthy.
McCarthy actually started the shoppe solely online, and success there led to a physical store on Abercorn Street.
"It's been interesting to see the online versus the physical store and the types customers and what people love to buy," she said.
Neither she nor Kirkland considers herself competing with big online retailers, but they are taking customer convenience into consideration like them.
"As a small business we're trying to support artists and designers, and we're creating very special products that are not available to everyone,” McCarthy said. “So it's important to appeal to the convenience of our customers.”
But they take it a step further offering additional services for the local shopper on-the-go.
“We also have curbside shopping, so anything we can do to make it easy on them is what we try to do,” McCarthy said. “We can get it wrapped up and run it out to you or if you have kids in the car, for instance, and have ordered online and just want to pick it up, we can run it out to you too."
Kirkland will even hand deliver some purchases to those living downtown.
"I walk my dogs every day, so I'll just walk by and drop off packages, which is, I think one of the most fun things. Certainly, if you bought something at Target, no employee is going to walk by and put it in your mailbox for you."
Both say they now have regular online customers who first shopped in store who can now get their unique items shipped to their homes across the globe.
