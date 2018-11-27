Stowaways found at Port of Savannah, enforcement agencies talk security

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Stowaways were recently found at the Port of Savannah.
Customs and Border Protection spoke to WTOC about where they were found, and what they do on a daily basis to keep the Port safe.
There is an ever-increasing national focus on border security.
What got us looking into Port security in the first place was the report of stowaways recently being found at the Garden City Terminal.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirm the stowaways were here, and in good health, but because of an ongoing investigation, can’t get into any other details including where they are from or where they were on the ship.
“It was part of a coordinated effort with the Georgia Ports Authority Police Department and with the Coast Guard, and they were processed under our normal DHS protocol," Lisa Brown said.
Brown, the Area Port Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said that includes questioning to find out who the stowaways are, where they’re from and how they got onto the vessel.
“It doesn’t happen very often, but stowaways are not uncommon throughout the United States," Brown said.
The Coast Guard plays a role in checking ships to make sure what’s declared as being on the ship lines up with what’s actually there.
“We use that information to vet vessels as they’re inbound. How far out we meet those, whether we’re doing an at-sea boarding or a dockside enforcement action, really depends on that vetting process,” said U.S. Coast Guard Commander, Norm Witt.
Witt said if there are specific risk concerns with vessels. They can share that information with other countries as well. It’s that sharing of information that the various agencies rely on to maintain security at the Port.
“We’re well protected. We have a layered approach to security, we work collaboratively with our federal partners as well as sister agencies with the state and other jurisdictions that border the Port," said Maj. Guy Buck, Georgia Ports Authority Police.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.