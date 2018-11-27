WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Alleged victim speaks to a former Springfield prosecutor’s indictment

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury indicted Todd Orlando Pearson earlier this month. He’s charged with violation of oath by a public official.
According to one woman, Pearson offered to dismiss her speeding ticket for sexual favors. The alleged victim came to court for the speeding ticket last February, where she says she met Pearson and he gave her a business card.
“I knew it wasn’t right. And to have someone in that position, doing those types of things. It’s scary,” said the woman.
The alleged victim, who was pulled over in Effingham for speeding, says Todd Orlando Pearson began sending Facebook messages following traffic court.
“I can help you. This is a pretty steep fine. He would say things like that,” she said.
In a report from the GBI, it details how the accuser claims, “Pearson proposed sexual favors in exchange for a reduction in her citation fines and conditions.”
“He called it community service,” said the victim.
“He called what community service?” asked WTOC’s Danielle Lewan.
"The exchange for dismissing the ticket."
Will Claiborne, the attorney representing the alleged victim, says the messages were explicit and vulgar.
“Our review of the case shows he really moved incredibly quickly and directly,” said Claiborne. “That Mr. Pearson felt comfortable saying in writing the things that he said, was really quite shocking,” said Claiborne
Pearson was employed by the firm Oliver Maner at the time. He was also contracted by the City of Springfield independently to provide solicitor services for the city court. When the news broke of the allegations, Pearson did resign.
“He wanted me to be a victim, and he wanted me to play in his game,” said the victim.
“And how did that make you feel?” asked Lewan.
“Worthless honestly," admits the victim. "I felt dirty. I couldn’t understand why me? Justice needs to be served.”
WTOC did reach out to the attorney representing Pearson, Tom Withers via phone and email Monday evening, but has not heard back. WTOC also reached out to the GBI for this case file, which will not be available until the case goes to trial and is closed.
The Oliver Manor Lawfirm says they were not affiliated with the accusations, and took no part in any actions performed by Pearson’s independent work with the city of Springfield.
