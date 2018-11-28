App helping Chatham County workers make much needed repairs

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - In Chatham County, you can now report a problem, and crews are dispatched to solve them.
It’s not new, but county leaders say they nearly perfected the system.
It’s a service that’s been around for several years now, and it’s really an opportunity for residents in unincorporated Chatham County to be the eyes and ears for the county to make sure that maintenance problems are addressed.
There are a little more than 300 requests for service a year coming into Chatham County Connect - anything from litter pickup to storm drain and pothole repairs. Through other means, like calling in or using the website, county workers take care of anywhere from 4-5,000 work orders a year.
“Still a very small percentage comes in through Chatham Connect, but it’s a quick, easy way, painless, less interactive method to put in a work request,” said Robert Drewry, Chatham County Public Works Director.
The app is free, and once the work order is placed that way, a county administrator will reach out within three days.
“Our goal, whether it comes through the app or through a phone call, is a three day follow-up. That is our goal. We want to follow up with whoever made the initial request within three days," Drewry said.
Some of the most common requests through the app are for pothole fixes, leaning street signs, and missed dry trash piles.
Drewry says the requests are generally spread out throughout the year, and can tick upward after a big storm.
