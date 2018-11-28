Beaufort city leaders get update on digital corridor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - After nearly two complete years, Beaufort city leaders say the digital corridor is a thriving and exciting place.
Five companies have moved into the Basecamp facility this year, which is modeled after the Charleston Digital Corridor. Six of the 10 offices are occupied right now.
The basecamp opened at the beginning of 2017. It focuses on small technology companies. Its goal is simply to increase tech-based jobs and give companies a common meeting space.
The city says collaboration has been vital to the corridor’s early success.
“It took a collaborative effort of those four groups of people I mentioned - education, government, business, and the community - to make sure that it works. Seeing those four entities work together to find some success in the tech-niche industry in Beaufort is exciting," said Reece Bertholf, City of Beaufort Communication Director.
City leaders got the update Tuesday night before their council meeting. They hope to see more businesses move in soon.
