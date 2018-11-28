City of Savannah offering free holiday parking through Dec. 28

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah wants to help you shop local this holiday season.
They’re offering free parking at any city-owned parking garage for three hours every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday starting on Wednesday, Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 28.
The following is a list of downtown parking garages:
- Bryan Street Garage – 100 E Bryan St.
- Liberty Street Garage – 301 W Liberty St.
- Robinson Garage – 132 Montgomery St.
- State Street Garage – 100 E State St.
- Whitaker Street Garage – 7 Whitaker St.
