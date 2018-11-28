City of Savannah offering free holiday parking through Dec. 28

The free parking is at any city-owned parking garage for three hours every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

November 28, 2018 at 8:35 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 8:35 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah wants to help you shop local this holiday season.

They’re offering free parking at any city-owned parking garage for three hours every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday starting on Wednesday, Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 28.

The following is a list of downtown parking garages:

  • Bryan Street Garage – 100 E Bryan St.
  • Liberty Street Garage – 301 W Liberty St.
  • Robinson Garage – 132 Montgomery St.
  • State Street Garage – 100 E State St.
  • Whitaker Street Garage – 7 Whitaker St.

