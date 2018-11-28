City of Statesboro to vote on marijuana ordinance

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Several metro cities have lowered the penalties for marijuana possession, and Statesboro could be next.
If you’re caught with less than an ounce, you would not get arrested. The proposed change would get you a hefty ticket versus getting you arrested.
Council will hold a second reading and possibly vote on a measure that would change the penalty for one ounce or less of marijuana. If you’re caught, you would face a $500 fine as well as an appearance in court, but you would not face arrest and a permanent criminal record. Council members who’ve supported the change say they hope to save first time offenders and give them a second chance and free up police to investigate larger cases.
“We’re trying to put a lot of teeth into it, but allow it to do what we want it to do for our police officers and our citizens," said city council member, Derek Duke.
If council votes Tuesday to pass the change, it could go into effect almost immediately. Cases involving more than one ounce would still get you arrested and facing criminal charges. We’ll be there Tuesday to let you know how they vote.
