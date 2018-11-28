Construction almost restored on Henry Ford bakery building in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - The recipe for history is coming together nicely in Richmond Hill as construction nears a completion on the restored Henry Ford bakery building.
The city purchased the building about two years ago and salvaged about 50 percent of the exterior and much more of the interior, including the tongue-and-groove wooden walls. Landmark Preservation was the general contractor for the eight-month project to turn the authentic Ford building into what will be the new Richmond Hill visitors' bureau - as well as public space.
“We’re going to share the space with our local arts commission, which is called Arts on the Coast, so the front area will be a space where visitors can learn where to eat, where to stay, where to play in Richmond Hill, and then the back part will be an art gallery where people can come see some of our local artistry," said Christy Sherman, Richmond Hill Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It’s always rewarding to see a building brought back from utter demise, but more importantly, it is exciting to see that it will be for public use and the public will have an opportunity to experience the history and how it relates to Richmond Hill. It’s very exciting for us. We’re excited to show it to Richmond Hill residents and visitors and just showcase what we have," said Greg Jacobs, Landmark Preservation.
The new visitor’s center is on target for a grand opening shortly after the new year. When it is completed, historic items including the bakery’s original mixer and work table will be on display there.
