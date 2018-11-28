Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-28-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather through Friday. A warm front will lift north of the area Saturday followed by a cold front that will stall across central Georgia into Tuesday. Today will be sunny, breezy and chilly with highs 51-54. Clear and cold tonight with lows 30-34. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 61-64. Mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the low 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70. Scattered showers and storms Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will see a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80. Unsettled weather continues Monday and Tuesday.