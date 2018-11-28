Downtown Design District Holiday Walk happening Thursday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -
The streets of Savannah’s downtown design district will be filled with holiday cheer Thursday night.
You can get a head start on your holiday shopping at the 2018 Holiday Walk. The specialty shops and boutiques of the Downtown Design District, on W. Jones, Taylor and Whitaker streets open their doors for a festive night of shopping, cocktails and caroling.
Each store will have special treats, beverages and big bon pizza will be at the Annex on Whitaker Street.
Here is a list of the participating stores:
One Fish Two Fish
Savannah BLEU
circa lighting
La Paperie
Roots Up Gallery
Number Four Eleven
Bottega Bellini
Thread + Onion
Tandem Art + Design
P W Short General Store (includes a Libbie Summers Pop Up shop)
Location Gallery
Custard Boutique
Savannah Madame Chrysanthemum
Bob Christian
Decorative Art, Inc. Big Bon Pizza
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.