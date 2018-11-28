Downtown Design District Holiday Walk happening Thursday

Downtown Design District Holiday Walk 2018
By Cyreia Sandlin | November 28, 2018 at 6:17 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 6:22 AM

The streets of Savannah’s downtown design district will be filled with holiday cheer Thursday night.

You can get a head start on your holiday shopping at the 2018 Holiday Walk. The specialty shops and boutiques of the Downtown Design District, on W. Jones, Taylor and Whitaker streets open their doors for a festive night of shopping, cocktails and caroling.

Each store will have special treats, beverages and big bon pizza will be at the Annex on Whitaker Street.

Here is a list of the participating stores:

One Fish Two Fish

Savannah BLEU

circa lighting

La Paperie

Roots Up Gallery

Number Four Eleven

Bottega Bellini

Thread + Onion

Tandem Art + Design

P W Short General Store (includes a Libbie Summers Pop Up shop)

Location Gallery

Custard Boutique

Savannah Madame Chrysanthemum

Bob Christian

Decorative Art, Inc. Big Bon Pizza

