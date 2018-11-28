Extra security at Whale Branch Middle School after potential threat

SEABROOK, SC (WTOC) - Security will be beefed up Wednesday at Whale Branch Middle School after someone overheard a student making a potentially threatening remark on Tuesday.
School administrators called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and deputies investigated the situation. After visiting the student’s home Tuesday night and interviewing the child, deputies do not believe there is a credible threat to school safety.
The student will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. The school district notified parents to reassure them.
