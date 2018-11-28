Freezing Temperatures, Plentiful Sunshine

Cold air is plentiful across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through Thursday morning.
Out-the-door temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A breeze is producing wind chill temperatures – or, what it actually feels like – in the 20s; even at the beaches. You’ll need a “winter coat” this morning!
Temps warm into the upper 40s, to near 50°, by lunch time under plenty of sunshine. High temps peak in the low to mid-50s with continued sunshine.
It’ll get cold, quickly, after sunset with temperatures cooling into the 40s by 7 p.m. The breeze remains light this evening; allowing temps to plummet overnight. Thursday begins with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The forecast gradually warms heading into the weekend as a chance of rain increases and the next storm system approaches the southeastern United States.
Have a great day,
Cutter