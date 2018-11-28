Ga lawmakers prepare for 2019 legislative session

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We are less than 50 days away from the opening of Georgia's 2019 legislative session.
In January, lawmakers from across the state will meet at the State Capital in Atlanta to look at Georgia’s next set of policies. Lawmakers are busy meeting with their constituents and other groups to discuss the upcoming session.
A new governor, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state are just a few of the changes coming to Georgia’s Capitol come January.
WTOC spoke with local State Representative Ron Stephens who represents portions of Chatham, Bryan, and Liberty counties. He says he welcomes the changes and is looking forward to the upcoming session, which begins on Monday, Jan. 14.
On Wednesday, members of the delegation will meet with the Chatham County commission. They will listen to the commissioner’s requests and take them to Atlanta.
Representative Stephens says it’s something they do each year.
“So, between now and the second Monday of January, it’s going to be pretty tight. Things are overlapping, some of the things you’re not going to be able to make, but most of the delegation tries to make it to see everyone they can before the legislative session starts,” says Stephens.
Already this week, lawmakers have met with the Georgia Ports Authority who would like to see a taller bridge over the Savannah River. Representative Stephens says he also met with Bryan County leaders Tuesday to discuss the needs there.
Wednesday’s meeting with the Chatham County commission is set to begin at noon.
