Georgia Tech football coach Paul Johnson to retire after 11 seasons

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Paul Johnson has reportedly decided to retire after 11 seasons at Georgia Tech, according to CBS Sports.
CBS Sports reported Wednesday that Jeff Schultz of The Athletic confirmed a report from radio host Bill Shanks that Johnson is retiring, ending a head coaching career that dates back to 1997 and has included success at both the FCS and FBS levels.
Johnson, 61, won 82 games as Georgia Tech’s coach and has a 189-98 record overall across his stops at Georgia Southern, Navy and his time with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Johnson also won two national titles at Georgia Southern University in 1999 and 2000.
