Good News: Giving Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Giving Tuesday turned out to be a day of getting for several fortunate organizations in the Savannah area.
"This is our chance to say ‘here’s how you can help us.’ Each year on Giving Tuesday, people reach into their pocketbooks and give more to non-profits than any other day of the year.
The Humane Society for Greater Savannah participated in the global day of giving for the first time Tuesday, registering online for monetary and in-kind donations to assist in the efforts of saving and caring for animals.
"We don’t have support from government entities. We run solely on donations and a lot of non-profits in our area are like that.
Family Promise of Greater Savannah took the web-based fundraiser offline, kicking off their Giving Tree program on Giving Tuesday, inviting people to donate through the trees they placed in the churches they partner with to help provide stable housing to homeless families in the Savannah area.
"With this giving tree initiative, it gives us the opportunity to purchase gifts and other household items; supplies that families will need at this time of year.
Keeping Tunnel to Towers Savannah in the public eye year-round is why race director Jane Grismer set up a Giving Tuesday page to also bring more money in to T2T programs.
"We wanted to do something special on our Facebook page. Our Facebook page is not just Savannah; it’s over 20,000 followers and a lot of the family members of the New York City Fire Department members.
Throughout the day, gifts came from everywhere to help right here.
"It’s incredible to see how many people come together. We want to see this work in our community, whether it be the Humane Society or other non-profits. We’re making a difference in our community, but we do need help from every day people.
