Hometown Hero: Donald Singleton, Vietnam Veteran

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For the first 10 years after Donald Singleton returned home from Vietnam in 1968, he tried to disassociate himself with the military, but he has spent the last 40 years making up for that time.
Some cold weather was not going to keep Donald Singleton from his favorite place in his hometown.
“Probably eight or 10 times a year, I just come out here and walk around and just look at it,” he said.
Richmond Hill’s Veterans Monument is one of Singleton’s proudest pieces of work. He served on the committee to have it built - just one of many ways he has advocated for veterans and veterans' issues over the last three decades.
“If it wasn’t for the veterans, this country probably wouldn’t have a president. We’d probably have a king or a queen or something like that. Veterans are very important in this country. Very important."
All veterans are important to Singleton, who served in Vietnam with the Army. He was on the committees to have a Vietnam Monument built in Savannah and the veterans monument in Richmond Hill, and bought the first brick sold to raise money for the remembrance in Richmond Hill. He also has organized numerous trips to Washington D.C. to make presentations for veterans' rights.
“We just wanted to let Congress know that they weren’t doing what they were supposed to do for veterans. They would talk about everything else, but weren’t talking about veteran causes.”
Singleton also helped raise awareness through "In The Shadow of the Blade,'' a Vietnam documentary he helped produce and appeared in. The WTOC Hometown Hero says he is not about to stop trying to get veterans the help they need.
“I guess it’s going to be a lifelong thing for me because I love all veterans.”
Singleton says one of the most important pieces of advice he can give local veterans is to research the Georgia State Veterans Service and see what help that organization can provide.
