Midway, Liberty County officials to discuss possible fire partnership

MIDWAY, GA (WTOC) - A town hall meeting will be held Wednesday night in Midway to discuss Liberty County Fire and Rescue Services.
Midway city officials and Liberty County officials will be discussing a possible new partnership. Both are also currently short-staffed, so the county had the idea of partnering up. During the meeting, the county will be pitching that presentation to Midway city officials and residents.
“There will be questions and answers, but it is where the Liberty County Board of Commissioners Administration is going to be meeting with the city of Midway government to discuss the overall plans and what it has to offer so that way we can get feedback from the community," said Brian Darby, Liberty County Fire Chief.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Complex.
