Plant Hatch, GA Power team with state, local emergency crews for disaster drills

TOOMBS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Crews inside and outside a nuclear power plant in our region practice what they would do in the event of a leak or meltdown.
While some people might not even know there’s a nuclear plant in Southeast Georgia, the folks at Plant Hatch, Georgia Power, and state and local emergency officials say they stay ready in case there’s ever a disaster.
The plant sits along the Altamaha River between Baxley and Vidalia, and residents of four counties live within 10 miles of it. Toombs County’s emergency management director, Lyn Moore says it’s part of everything they plan for.
“We have a plan. If anything happens at Plant Hatch, they have to notify us within 15 minutes,” Moore said.
The plant teams with state and local emergency crews several times a year for disaster drills where crews in the plant deal with a potential problem. Meanwhile, crews at the Joint Information Center practice getting word to the public of how the problem could affect them.
“Plant Hatch has been safety generating electricity for more than 40 years. We pride ourselves on our safety and the preparation that we do take,” said Adrienne Tickle, Georgia Power, Emergency Planning.
While some may not think of the plant unless they ride by on US. Highway 1, teams inside and out train to respond for something they hope they never see.
