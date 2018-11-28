Police: Wedding photographer charged after having sex with guest, urinating in public

WEATHERFORD, TX (RNN) - A wedding photographer was arrested Saturday after she had sex with a wedding guest, urinated under a tree and threatened deputies on her ride to jail, according the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
The Star-Telegram reported Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, of Arlington, TX, is charged with obstruction and public intoxication, according to Parker County, TX, jail records.
She was arrested Nov. 24 and released the following day, jail records show.
Deputies responded to the wedding venue after guests found Mehta having sex with a wedding guest in a room in the venue, according to an arrest report obtained by the Star-Telegram.
Mehta was asked to leave the venue, deputies said.
Mehta left the room, walked out and started yelling. She then went to a nearby tree and began to urinate, the newspaper reported.
Deputies smelled alcohol on her, according to WFAA.
She was placed in the backseat of a patrol vehicle where she told deputies, “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, Y’alls daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this, and y’all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D.”
A woman who said she is Mehta’s sister disputes the sheriff’s office’s account of what happened.She told WFAA that Mehta was given spiked drinks and fell ill while working at the wedding.
Deputies found a prescription bottle of Alprazolam in Mehta’s jacket, according to the arrest report. The drug is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
Investigators believe she mixed the medication with alcohol.
