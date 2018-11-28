Savannah fights blight with ordinance update

SAVANNAH,GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah continues to fight blight in neighborhoods and spent Tuesday morning explaining two of four changes passed in a new property maintenance ordinance.
"We want people, wherever they live, to feel comfortable about what they live by and who they live by," said Mayor Eddie DeLoach. "We also want to make sure that the neighborhoods look neat and that they look kept like they should be to a standard that you and I would be proud of and like to be around."
Code enforcement officers left brochures on cars explaining the city's new residential parking requirements and changes to its abandoned and derelict vehicle ordinances. They are two changes council passed last week in an updated property management ordinance, and the city's focus now is educating the community about them.
Elected leaders say it's not about punishing citizens but improving public safety and community.
"When this administration started, our number one priority was public safety, crime prevention, and this actually is a feeder into that," said Mayor Pro-Tem Carol Bell. "This blight elimination and neighborhood improvement certainly do help in the overall reduction of crime."
One of the other changes in that ordinance is new exterior property maintenance requirements. It's the city's aggressive fight against home blight, and one neighborhood leaders welcome.
"Why would anybody want to move back into a blighted area?" said Ronald Williams, president of West Savannah Community Organization
He's been fighting blight in his community, including on Cumming Street, for years.
"There are 21 vacant properties here on Cumming Street. 12 of them are houses. Three of them belong to the city. The city is trying to acquire some more. We have a couple of houses on this street that looks beautiful, but the thing is, to be surrounded by blighted other houses, it's sad. It doesn't do anything but bring your property value down."
Savannah Code Compliance Director Kevin Milton said the new property ordinance changes are in addition to the Community Redevelopment Tax Incentive Ordinance or what’s commonly known as the blight tax.
"Over time, it will have a definite impact into every neighborhood in the city," he said. "It's just another tool in the toolbox. Not all properties start off as a blighted property, so they have small issues to begin with, and ultimately, they could wind up down that path. And that's not what we want to happen."
Right now, Milton said 84 properties are on the city's blight tax list, including several on Cumming Street, but he says five properties are already making positive improvements to get off of it.
"Our primary goal for every property we visit is always to gain voluntary compliance," Milton said.
That's what Williams said he wants for his neighborhood, too.
Savannah Aldermen will vote in a special called meeting in December to take ownership of and condemn six homes on Cumming Street.
Milton said it's likely too early to tell if the blight tax has been effective because it's still so new. Currently, the city is looking to collect $119,623.54 in taxes from owners of blighted homes.
Code enforcement officers said Tuesday the new rules go into effect in January.
