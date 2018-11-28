SOURCES: Georgia Southern to play in Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football team will spend its postseason playing in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl* in Montgomery, Alabama,, according to sources within the university.
Under first-year head coach Chad Lunsford, the Eagles finished 9-3 this season after only winning two games the previous year.
The game will Georgia Southern’s second appearance in a bowl since joining the FBS. The Eagles previously played in the GoDaddy Bowl in 2015, where they beat Bowling Green 58-27.
An official announcement for is expected to be made after the College Football Playoff committee makes its selections on Dec. 2.
*Raycom Media is the parent company of WTOC.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.