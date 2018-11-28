State lawmakers looking at prices for new voting machines in Georgia

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC)
- A group of state lawmakers is looking at prices for new voting machines across Georgia.
That group includes some of our local elected officials, and it’s something Chatham County commissioners want approved next year.
County Commission Chairman Al Scott hopes new machines are easier for you to use the next time you vote. State Senator Lester Jackson is part of study committee appointed by then Secretary of State Brian Kemp looking at what it takes to replace voting machines. He says the committee’s considering five companies and estimating it will cost at least $250 million to buy new machines for every county in the state.
Jackson says the state will cover most of the cost, but counties will have to pay some money.
Georgia is unique from other states because it requires every county to use the same machines. County leaders say it’s annoying to wait on a decision from Atlanta, but state lawmakers say it keeps things consistent.
“If we were not hamstrung by state law, Chatham County would have already updated it’s voting equipment," Scott said.
“We think consistency in Georgia is important. We think there are a lot of rural counties in Georgia that cannot afford the update of machines, and we think an updated machine and consistency eliminates fraud across the board," Senator Jackson said.
They do agree that new machines should have direct communication with the Secretary of State’s Office to make elections more secure. Scott would also like to see machines that print out your completed ballot after you vote electronically.
Lawmakers did consider purchasing that kind of voting machine last session, but it failed at the last minute. Jackson says the committee meets one more time before presenting a final suggestion to the General Assembly in January.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.