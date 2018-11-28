Top Teacher: Terri Foote, Blessed Sacrament

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Creating art can open up a whole new way for someone to express themselves, and helping to guide children on the journey is Terri Foote.
In Terri Foote’s Art class at Blessed Sacrament School, there are no mistakes, just happy accidents.
“I do get some students that are very frustrated. If they mess up on one little thing, it’s okay. We’ll be able to turn that little triangle into something else. It doesn’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to match your neighbor. It’s about the individual," Foote said.
“So when I’m struggling with art, she always tells me to approach as a different point She tells me to look at it from a sideways angle, then try drawing it from there,” said 4th Grader, Maggie Pospichal.
“I think I have definitely found my calling. It’s taken a very long time to find that path, but I definitely feel like this is home. Just to see the kids evolve over the years, that’s the most rewarding,” Foote said.
Foote knew at a very young age that the art world was for her.
“Since pretty much Kindergarten, I knew I wanted to be an artist. My older brother was an artist, so he was one of my inspirations, and I have loved it ever since,” she said.
Now, she passes that love and inspiration on to her students.
“You should probably expect to feel her joy and passion for art and her creativity."
“I want to be that teacher that they remember 20 years from now, like I remember my art teacher,” Foote said.
Foote has been teaching for five years at Blessed Sacrament. Before that, she was working just across Daffin Park at Grayson Stadium, where she was the Savannah Sand Gnats mascot Nate the Gnat.
