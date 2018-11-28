US stocks climb as technology companies gain ground

The MAX is Boeing's newest plane, and questions about the crash have pulled Boeing's stock lower. The stock rose 2.1 percent to $324.73 Wednesday, but it's still down 12 percent since Nov. 8, when federal regulators gave an emergency directive telling pilots how to handle incorrect data from a sensor that may have malfunctioned during the flight. Pilots for U.S. airlines have said that they were not told about a new feature in the MAX that could pitch the nose down sharply if sensors indicate that the plane is about to stall.