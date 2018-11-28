Vietnam War exhibit coming to Georgia Southern University’s museum

STATESBORO GA (WTOC) - An exhibit next year at Georgia Southern University’s museum will recall the Vietnam War through the eyes of local troops who served.
Curators invited local veterans to bring their momentos - from pictures and medals to boots and helmets - to help them build the exhibit. In addition to the artifacts, the exhibit will offer insights from the contributors about their service. Organizers say services members from rural Georgia and rural America made up a large portion of those who fought.
“Especially in the Vietnam War, more people from rural areas or from working class, middle class families were the ones drafted or volunteering to serve,” said Breezy James, GSU Museum.
They hope to have the exhibit ready this spring.
