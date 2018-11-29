Annual Savannah Bridge Run to affect downtown traffic Saturday morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you need to drive downtown this Saturday morning, make sure you plan ahead and give yourself some extra time.
Traffic will be affected for several hours as roads shut down for the annual Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run. Beginning at 4 a.m. on Dec. 1, Montgomery Street from Liberty to Broughton streets will be closed. At 7:30 a.m., the Oglethorpe entrance and exit ramps and streets downtown around Wright Square, Chippewa Square and Telfair Square will be closed.
The re-openings of the roads will be staggered and will continue through the morning and into the afternoon.
Parking will be prohibited on the race route. Paid parking will be available at city-owned parking garages on a first come, first served basis. Three ferries will also be running Saturday morning to provide transportation across the Savannah River.
For additional 2018 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run information, click here.
