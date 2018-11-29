Chatham County Commissioners set 2019 legislative priorities

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners met with state lawmakers Wednesday outlining legislative goals for the 2019 session.
"We like to be concentrated, and we'll all go up with the same focus to get the agendas passed as we can," said Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah and chair of the Chatham County delegation.
Commissioners set nine priorities strictly from Chatham County and the tenth is a compilation of wants county commissioners from across the state.
Again this year, commissioners want law enforcement to be able to destroy guns confiscated from criminals.
Sen. Lester Jackson, D- Savannah, said urban areas support that kind of law, but rural lawmakers often push back.
"Lieutenant Governor-elect and the Governor-elect, they seem to be supportive of this idea, but pushing it through the legislative process seems to be a tedious process," Jackson said. "But we're going to work diligently on it this year and make sure our primary concern is the protection of our constituents not only in Chatham County but this entire state."
He and Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott say destroying guns used in crimes, instead of the state requiring law enforcement to sell them, would stop the "recycling" of them.
Scott says even when they sell guns to licensed dealers, the guns often end up in pawn shops and eventually back on the street.
"I think it's a public safety benefit not only to citizens of Chatham County but also but also to the law enforcement of Chatham County," Scott said.
Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, said Wednesday this is the one issue commissioners carried over he's hoping he can help push through to give local governments the power to do what they want with the weapons.
"The problem is it's in general legislation, which means we've got to go an get everybody to agree on it," Stephens said. "That's a problem. So we're going to try to tackle it again, and see if we can move this kind of stuff over and allow the locals to have control."
Jackson is also part of a committee appointed by then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp looking at what it takes to replace voting machines across Georgia.
"We think consistency in Georgia is important," he said. "We think there are a lot of rural counties in Georgia that cannot afford the update of machines, and we think an updated machine and consistency eliminates fraud across the board."
He said the committee's considering 5 companies and estimating it will cost at least $250 million to buy new machines for every county in the state. Jackson said the state will cover most of the cost, but counties will have to pay some money.
"We are fully in support of updating the equipment in Chatham County and making it as easy and convenient for people to vote," Scott said.
He, however, wishes he didn't have to wait for a decision in Atlanta to update equipment locally.
"If we were not hamstrung by state law, Chatham County would have already updated its voting equipment," Scott said.
Scott and Jackson agree new machines should have direct communication with the Secretary of State's office to make elections more secure.
Scott would also like to see machines that print out your completed ballot after you vote electronically.
Lawmakers did consider purchasing that kind of voting machine last session, but the Senate and House could not agree on a replacement. The bill died this year on the last day of the session. Lawmakers opted to wait until a new secretary of state was in office and for a year without a major election.
Other priories include deannexing the county’s Blue Sky property, legislation about the use of funds by the Chatham County Hospital Authority, opposing sales tax exemptions that take money from local governments, including the jet fuel sales tax exemption, removing sales tax from feminine hygiene products, legislation requiring property owners to abate mold from rental units, requiring tenants to have renters' insurance, requiring anyone suing the commission chair or commissioners to serve the county attorney and working on the Chatham Area Transit district.
