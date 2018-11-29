Coastal Health District offering free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - December 1 marks the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day, and this year’s theme is “Know Your Status.”
In observance, the Coastal Health District will offer two free HIV testing events on Saturday. Testing is strictly confidential, and results are available within one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be made available to those individuals.
The testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Walgreens, 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah
- Walgreens, 4210 Augusta Road, Garden City
Anyone with questions about testing can call Diane DeVore at (912) 644-5828 or e-mail Diane.Devore@dph.ga.gov.
For additional information about World AIDS Day, click here.
