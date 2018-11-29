Cold, Frosty Thursday Morning

It’s a cold, frosty morning across much of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are forecast to reach lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s between 6:30 and 8 a.m.
Be aware that you may have to head out to your car a few minutes early and do some thawing or scraping. Frost is widespread. Temperatures are near, or cooler than, freezing in many spots. This is the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airports second freeze so far this fall.
Temperatures warm quickly, under plenty of sunshine!
Dress for temps in the 50s around lunch time. High temps peak in the upper 50s north of the Savannah Metro, lower 60s in town and between 62° and 65° in the warmer locations south of the Altamaha River.
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures cool back into the 50s after sunset and upper 40s. Grab a jacket if you have evening plans!
The forecast warms up heading into the weekend. Believe it, or not, afternoon temperatures near 80° are likely by Sunday. Warmer weather also comes with a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms; especially Saturday and again later Monday into Tuesday.
Have a great day,
Cutter