Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-29-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure will provide quiet weather through Friday. A warm front will lift through the area Saturday. A cold front will stall across central Georgia Sunday through Monday. A second cold front will finally push through the area Tuesday and high pressure returns Wednesday. Today will be mainly sunny and milder with highs 61-64. Tonight will be mostly clear and not as cold, lows 41-48. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 68-71. Mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid 50s. Saturday will see showers and some thunderstorms mainly morning and afternoon, highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy Monday with a 50% chance for showers, highs near 80. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, highs in the mid 70s.