Driver taken to hospital after hitting train in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, GA (WTOC) - A train derailed in Hazlehurst on Thursday morning after hitting a truck hauling a trailer.
The Hazlehurst Fire Chief, Charles Wasdin, said the truck hauling a trailer of sawdust pulled into the path of the train. It pushed the truck off the tracks and into the ditch next to the rail.
Two to three train cars came off the rails but remained upright.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.