Emergency crews rescue, revive kitten after duplex fire in Burton

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A duplex apartment and a resident’s furry loved one were saved after a fire broke out Wednesday night.
Officials say just after 9 p.m., the Burton Fire District and Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department responded to a fire at the Oakview Commons apartments where the structure and a cat were saved thanks to an alert neighbor. They say a resident heard his neighbor’s smoke detector, saw smoke and then called 911.
Firefighters arrived in time and were able to contain the fire to the one apartment where it originated. They also rescued a kitten from the fire, which was then revived by Beaufort County EMS personnel. A second cat was also located under some furniture and was uninjured.
While the cause is still under investigation, investigators believe the fire originated in the dryer, according to the Burton Fire District.
Fire damages were confined to the one apartment; however, the neighboring apartment also suffered some smoke damage.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.