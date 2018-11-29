Ft. Stewart brigade marks official return home from Korea

FORT STEWART, GA (WTOC) - A Fort Stewart brigade marked its official return home from Korea, Thursday afternoon.
Third Infantry Division troops had not been deployed there since the Korean War. The Army started rotating brigades in and out of Korea back in 2015, but this was the first unit from the Marne Division deployed. Nearly 4,000 troops spent nine months there. Even though the brigade served at separate installations on opposite sides of Seoul, the units conducted training with others from across the Army and as a reminder to the world.
“Your presence on the Korean peninsula made it clear to all that our military, especially our Army, remains ready to respond to any contingency,” said Maj. Gen. Lee Quintas, 3rd Infantry Division Commander.
A brigade from Fort Bliss replaced them in Korea, but units from here left there in phases, but only as replacement troops arrived. Of course, timing could not be better for many of these troops as they get home just in time for the holidays to reunite with family.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.