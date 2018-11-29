Gas prices down nationwide

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Get ready to smile at the pump. Gas prices are starting to drop, and we could soon see the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.
According to Auto Club AAA, lower gas prices are being reported across the country.
Around Thanksgiving, gas prices hit the $2.50-$2.60 range for a gallon of gas in Savannah, but soon, we could see gas prices as low as $2. And, AAA says these lower gas prices could stick around for the next few weeks - maybe even months - so that’s good news for those planning to drive home for the holidays.
GasBuddy.com claims Augusta currently has some of the cheapest gas prices in the state at $1.98 a gallon.
