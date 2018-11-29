Good News: Chatham County Sheriff’s Charity

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - WTOC is partnering with the U.S. Marines on their annual Toys 4 Tots Campaign, but we like to see the wealth shared, especially when it’s shared with children in need.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to do that. They will have their annual gift-wrapping party Friday. Then, they’ll take toys and presents they’ve been collecting for the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home to Hahira, GA on Saturday to celebrate Christmas with children who reside there.
This is the 29th year the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has provided gifts to the home. As usual, they have been focused on this initiative for some time.
“For probably about a month-and-a-half, we’ve been working on it. People within the office are bringing us stiff and we’re buying stuff. During the year, we do our big poker run in April, and we take that money and put it in the fund for the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home and we buy their Christmas out of it,” Sheriff John Wilcher said.
The sheriff’s office will be accepting gifts for the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home on Friday. You can drop them off at the sheriff’s office, which is located off of Chatham Parkway.
