GSU holds 25th Annual Holiday Helpers Tree to brighten holidays

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Plenty of people across Bulloch County will have a True Blue Christmas they might not have had otherwise.
That’s all thanks to Georgia Southern students, faculty, and staff who came together to brighten the holidays.
One room in Russell Student Union looks like Santa’s workshop, filled with gifts for hundreds of folks in the community. The 25th Annual Holiday Helpers Tree turned out to be one of the most generous yet. Students, faculty, and staff took nearly 800 tags with gift ideas for someone less fortunate. They brought back the gifts to go to those in need.
Jordan Wilburn, from the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement, says the gifts go out through more than a dozen local agencies. She says the tree project helps the needy, but also helps students learn about the world around them.
“It opens their eyes to things they may not have thought about. Sometimes, the gift wishes they’re fulfilling are things like socks, blankets, or a warm hat,” Wilburn said.
She says helping hundred of people enjoy the season makes all the work worthwhile.
Gift delivery will start Friday.
