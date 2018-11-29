Harlem Globetrotters put on show at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The world famous Harlem Globetrotters returned to Savannah Wednesday night, and a very special guest joined them on the court.
The one-of-a-kind show at the Savannah Civic Center featured some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders...and WTOC’s own Jake Wallace! Jake has been training with the team, and Wednesday night, he put on a show with the rest of them.
A Globetrotters game is more than just basketball. It’s a family experience really, bringing smiles to fans of all ages.
“The way they do basketball tricks is so cool to me. I’ve always played basketball, so watching them is like seeing my super heroes,” said fan, Josiah Thompson.
Before the game, fans got an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters - shooting, trying out ball tricks, and getting autographs and pictures.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.