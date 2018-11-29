Islands incorporation meeting revealing feasibility study results

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A meeting Thursday night on Wilmington Island will discuss a major change to Chatham County’s island community.
A new study just released reveals it would in fact be financially possible to form a new city out of Whitemarsh, Wilmington and Talahi Islands.
The movement to incorporate the islands comes as some state leaders push for consolidation in Chatham County.
The study is the first step in incorporation. The second step is passing a bill that puts the issue on the ballot for voters to decide.
Rep. Ron Stephens tells me the movement is underway on Skidaway and there is a response to possible consolidation between the Savannah and Chatham County governments.
Skidaway Island voters are expected to make that decision next year. An error in the wording of the bill this year forced lawmakers to remove it.
To be clear though - these are separate issues. The meeting tonight is just about incorporating the Wilmington, Whitemarsh and Talahi Island communities.
This study says, financially, it’s possible. On a conservative timeline, this wouldn’t come to fruition until 2021 if it passes all the hurdles.
Those who cannot attend the meeting can watch a live stream of it here.
