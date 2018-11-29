Mold abatement a legislative priority for Chatham County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County commissioners are bringing the issue of mold in rented homes to the front of this year’s legislative priority list.
They are pushing for legislation that would require landlords to get rid of mold in rental units.
Past conditions at Section 8, government subsidized housing is what brought this to the table, specifically mold at Westlake Apartments in the County’s fifth district.
Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott says while past issues at Westlake were the driving force behind this effort, there are other Section 8 homes around the county that people are complaining about as well.
Westlake recently came under new management, with $50,000 worth of renovations scheduled to start this month.
Scott says the county has no authority to fine or penalize in any way privately-owned, government contracted properties that allow mold to become an issue for tenants. That’s something they’re hoping to change.
“Only thing we could do is bring it to HUD’s attention. HUD would send somebody out to do an inspection and come in an inspect 10 percent of the unit, and they make the determinations whether or not mold’s there. They make the determinations whether or not improvements will be made, and we don’t make those determinations locally or at the state level," Scott said.
Again, the legislative priority is to see if there’s a state law that can be created to allow for local enforcement of mold abatement in federally subsidized, privately-owned housing.
We’ll be tracking for you how far this push goes in the next legislative session.
