Former SCAD graduate makes it to the big screen with ‘The Answer’

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A former WTOC employee and Savannah College of Art and Design graduate has made it to the big screen.
David Rivers wrote and directed the film “The Answer," which opens Friday, Nov. 30, at the Royal Cinemas in Pooler.
A screening for the film was held Wednesday night. The movie, addressing gang violence, was shot in Savannah by Savannah natives.
“As a local film director, I’m also a minister in the city of Savannah and we’ve done so many funerals, so many young black men, children, so one of the important things for us was to put something out in the community to stop fighting each other and bridge that gap," said Rivers, who is the writer, director, and producer of the film.
You can see showtimes for “The Answer” and watch the entire trailer on the Royal Cinemas Pooler website.
