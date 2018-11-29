USPS workers sentenced for taking bribes to deliver cocaine during mail routes

ATLANTA (CNN) - Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in Atlanta are behind bars for delivering more than just the mail.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement this week, the postal workers took bribes to deliver cocaine and marijuana back in 2015.
It said the drug traffickers bribed the postal workers, sometimes with amounts as low as $250.
According to the report, the postal workers agreed to deliver the packages and bribery costs. It says this was done while law enforcement agents watched from a distance and recorded the interactions.
The workers found guilty range in age from 26 to 64.
They got sentences of three to nine years in federal prison.
“U.S. Postal Service workers are typically valuable members of the community, entrusted to deliver the mail every day to our homes,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “This important operation identified and prosecuted 16 corrupt individuals who chose to abuse that trust and instead used their positions to bring what they thought were large amounts of dangerous drugs into those same communities for a quick payoff.”
In addition to jail time, the former workers will pay hundreds or thousands of dollars in restitution.
