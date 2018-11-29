Wayfair Inc. to open huge facility in Savannah, create 1,000 jobs

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers for furniture and home goods will open a new one million square foot facility in Savannah.
Wayfair Inc., will create 1,000 jobs when it opens a brand-new facility at an undisclosed date.
New jobs will include supervisory, administrative and warehouse positions.
According to a news release from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal’s office, Wayfair and its landlord plan to invest approximately $45 million in the project over the next five years.
The facility will be located off of International Trade Parkway.
Headquartered in Boston, Wayfair operates offices and warehouses throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Wayfair currently operates a warehouse and distribution center in McDonough, GA.
For more information on hiring and career opportunities, visit www.wayfaircareers.com.
